St. Francis Gardening Club Field Trip

The students worked on different areas in the Botanical Gardens that were severely damaged by Hurricane Harvey. They were involved in Horticulture/Ecology projects that included planting native plants, removing invasive species, water loss prevention and herbaceous landscape plant identification. The students also had a chance to meet Brenda Dziedzic, a Butterfly expert, and release hundreds of Monarch Butterflies.
